Totalenergies And SOCAR To Conduct Drone-Based Methane Detection Campaigns

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
French company TotalEnergies and the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have signed a cooperation agreement
to conduct methane detection and measurement campaigns using
drones, Azernews reports.
The first campaign will be conducted at the Absheron gas field
and subsequent campaigns will be launched within SOCAR's projects
in Azerbaijan. These campaigns will be conducted using AUSEA
(Airborne Ultra Lightweight Spectrometer for Environmental
Applications) technology, developed by TotalEnergies and its
R&D partners, which provides highly accurate detection and
quantification of methane emissions from oil and gas
facilities.
AUSEA consists of a miniaturized dual sensor mounted on a drone
capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions and at
the same time identifying their source. The technology was
developed by TotalEnergies, the French National Centre for
Scientific Research (CNRS), and the University of Reims
Champagne-Ardenne and is now considered the most accurate
technology in the world for detecting and measuring methane
emissions.
It should be noted that the Absheron gas condensate field,
located about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku in the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea, is operated by JOCAP. The first gas from
the Absheron field was produced in early July this year.
SOCAR expects the field to produce 1.8 million barrels of oil
and 707 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. The launch of
the Absheron field is the largest project in Azerbaijan's oil and
gas sector after Shah Deniz-2.
