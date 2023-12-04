Ukraine Exports Over 13.4M T Of Grain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to December 4, 2023), Ukraine exported 13.402 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 5.925 million tons of wheat, 876,000 tons of barley, 900 tons of rye, and 6.467 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to December 5, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 18.276 million tons of grains and pulses, including 6.929 million tons of wheat, 1.482 million tons of barley, 12,000 tons of rye, and 9.79 million tons of corn.

In the first four days of December 2023, Ukraine exported 305,000 tons of grains and pulses (393,000 tons in the first five days of December last year), including 16,000 tons of wheat (159,000 tons in December last year), 2,000 tons of barley (15,000 tons), and 287,000 tons of corn (217,000 tons). In December of this year and last year, Ukraine did not export rye.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 50,400 tons of flour (from July 1 to December 5, 2022/2023 MY, 56,900 tons were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).