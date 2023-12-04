US Vice-Pres. Discusses With Palestinian Pres. US Ideas For Post-Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris has discussed, via phone, with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority the US ideas for planning for the day after the fighting ends in Gaza.

During the call Harris reiterated US support for a unified West Bank and Gaza under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, according to a White House statement on Monday.

She told President Abbas that, to follow-up on this conversation and her National Security Advisor, Dr. Phil Gordon, would travel to Israel and the West Bank this week for additional discussions.

The Vice President reiterated US support for the Palestinian people and their right to security, dignity and self-determination.

She underscored the US commitment to a two-state solution and said that the Palestinian people must have a clear political horizon.

They spoke about the situation in the West Bank and the Vice President reiterated US concerns with steps that could escalate tensions, including Israeli extremist settler violence. (end)

amm









MENAFN04122023000071011013ID1107534745