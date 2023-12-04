Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Airport Closes Operations Till 9:00 AM On Tuesday Amid Intense Rain, Airlines Issue Advisory

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Cyclone Michaung: The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is causing intense rains in Chennai with daily life thrown out of the gear due to the heavy downpour. Amid the strong winds and intense spell of rain, the administration has decided to keep the Chennai airport closed till 9:00 AM on Tuesday. Cyclone Michaung also led to disruption of several flights with 10 flights being cancelled while 20 flights being delayed due to heavy rains since midnight Michaung Live UpdatesThe normal operations at the airport are not disrupted but the airlines have requested the passengers to confirm their flight status before leaving home Michaung is expected to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The wind speed of the severe cyclonic storm is expected to remain around 80-90 kmph and may even cross 100 kmph at some locations Michaung: Roads flooded, flight, and trains operations hit in ChennaiThe heavy rains around the coastal region of Tamil Nadu led to waterlogging incidents in several parts of the state. The coastal areas like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu have been receiving heavy rains since midnight, leading to the disruption of many flights and trains to the waterlogging, at least 14 subways in Chennai are closed while operations of the local subway train are suspended. The administration has announced a public holiday on Monday in several areas of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai visuals of vehicles drifting amidst the inundated streets of Chennai are doing rounds on social media states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also bracing for the impact of Cyclone Michaung. In Andhra Pradesh, officials have evacuated approximately 7,000 individuals across eight coastal districts, with plans in motion to evacuate a total of 28,000 residents. The decision to carry out further evacuations depended on the trajectory and intensity of the cyclone.
