Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Reconstruction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway - Decree


12/4/2023 6:13:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures for the reconstruction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway.

Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is earmarked 17 million manats for the reconstruction of the 80-kilometer-long highway.

