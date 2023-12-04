Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Reconstruction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures
for the reconstruction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang
reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway.
Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
is earmarked 17 million manats for the reconstruction of the
80-kilometer-long highway.
