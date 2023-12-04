Tajikistan's Rahmon Flags CASA-1000 Initiative At Meeting With WB President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. Tajikistan's
President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the importance of executing
the CASA-1000 project, which links the energy markets of Central
Asia with South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan,
during his meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay
Banga, Trend reports.
The meeting was held in Dubai, UAE, during the 28th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change - COP28.
Both sides discussed the current state of cooperation in water
and energy, agriculture, environmental sustainability, rural
development, economic policies, advancements in the healthcare and
education sectors, urban planning, and poverty alleviation during
the discussion.
Rahmon praised the World Bank's contribution to climate change
adaptation and mitigation financing. He saw the bank as an
important partner in Tajikistan's development and expressed
pleasure with the degree of cooperation.
Tajik president highlighted the significant areas of cooperation
with the WB, including inclusive and structural reforms in the
country's economy, particularly in sectors such as
telecommunications, digitalization, civil aviation, and improvement
of the investment climate. Additionally, Rahmon extended an
invitation to Ajay Banga to visit Tajikistan, which was warmly
accepted.
Presently, the World Bank is funding 28 projects in Tajikistan,
totaling $1.5 billion.
CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of
transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central
Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to
high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely
Afghanistan and Pakistan. The project involves upgrading the
electrical grids in participating countries through the
construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission
lines.
