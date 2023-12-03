Damned By Our Dams As Safety Issues Swirl

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: It was the intervening night of 3 and 4 October. Most residents of Chungthang were deep in sleep when a surge of water in the Teesta river triggered flash floods that laid waste to the settlement in north Sikkim-home to around 4,000 people.

