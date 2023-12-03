Israeli military warns northern Gaza civilians to evacuate amid escalated bombings

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents in various northern Gaza areas, signaling their intention to conduct planned bombings. This move comes in the wake of an escalated assault on different parts of the besieged enclave since Friday morning. The intensified attacks followed the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause.



In a declaration speaking to Gaza citizens, Israeli military representative Avichai Adraee declared that the Israeli army has "resumed forceful action against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."



He issued a warning to the "residents of Al-Shuja'iya, Al-Zaytoun, the Old City of Gaza, and the Jabalia residents residing in the following blocks: 1772, 1808, 1811, 961, 963, 760, to evacuate."



“For your safety, we call on you to evacuate your homes immediately through the Haifa and Khalil al-Wazir axes and go to the known shelter centers and schools in the Al-Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods and west of Gaza City,” the declaration also mentioned.



While the Israeli army is urging residents in northern Gaza to seek refuge in shelters, including schools, there is concern among the population. This unease stems from the fact that the Israeli military did not exempt UN-run schools from its heightened attacks the previous month.



On November 18, Israeli airstrikes resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties at Al Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tall az-Zaatar, both located in northern Gaza. Reports indicated that several individuals had sought safety at these schools, attempting to escape the relentless Israeli assaults.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526789