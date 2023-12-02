Visitors To The Walk At JBR Are In For A Buttery Treat This National Day Holiday

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The European Union and the French Dairy Board will be showcasing one of France's most famous exports as part of the UAE National Day celebrations when they take up temporary residency at The Walk at JBR in a bright yellow truck to showcase the delectable flavours of French butter.

As part of the unique activation, visitors can participate in a range of activities, from tasting the luxurious golden ingredient with a delicious French baguette to winning prizes from guessing the flavour of butter or testing their knowledge with the fun spin the wheel game. There will be opportunities for the whole family to taste, savour, and learn more about why French butter is growing in prominence in the region.

Marie-Laure Martin, International Communications Director from CNIEL, said:“Visitors to our food truck this weekend will have the opportunity to elevate their culinary experience as the magic of French butter unfolds. We're inviting everyone to come and learn more about our premium ingredient in a fun environment with quizzes, as well as the all-important tasting experience.”

As part of the showcase, guests will have the opportunity to taste various flavours of butter prepared by chef Thomas Duhamel, founder of Odeon, a French restaurant on Jumeirah Beach Road,

Experts will be on hand to showcase the ease of mixing French butter with any ingredient, they will also highlight how French butter elevates the taste of any recipe, underscoring why chefs from the region are increasingly turning to French butter to add another dimension to their menus.

The food truck butter hosts will be able to take guests through the journey, all while learning about the origins of French Butter. Visitors will also be introduced to a variety of brands, all of which are available to buy throughout the UAE.

The butter food truck will be open from 11 am till 9 pm during the holiday weekend, with everyone invited to come and enjoy a free and unique French experience. It will be located near Sofitel Jumeirah Beach.