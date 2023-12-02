-->


Azerbaijan To Hold GUAM Chairmanship During 2024


12/2/2023 7:16:40 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. In 2024, the chairmanship of GUAM will pass from Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During Ukraine's chairmanship in 2023, the priority areas in GUAM's activities were the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the GUAM member states, the creation of new economic opportunities, the development of trade between European and Asian markets, promoting the full functioning of the free trade zone, interaction with the European Commission on transport corridor issues, simplification of customs procedures and an integrated approach to the preparation of documents for the transportation of goods.

During Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2020, priority areas were energy security, transport and trade.

Azerbaijan will begin chairing GUAM on January 1.

