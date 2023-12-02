IAEA Chief Comments On Eighth Power Outage Incident At Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recent eighth power outage incident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is yet another reminder about the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant, which can be affected by events far away from the site itself.

The relevant statement was made by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the agency's press release .

In his words, the IAEA continues to do everything it can to help prevent a nuclear accident.

“I also call on all parties not to take any action that could further endanger the plant,” Grossi stressed.

It has been the first complete external power outage at Zaporizhzhia NPP since May 22, 2023, the agency added.

A reminder that, on the night of December 2, 2023, Zaporizhzhia NPP suffered a complete off-site power outage for the eighth time during the war, heightening concerns about nuclear safety and security. Later, Ukrenergo National Power Company managed to restore a high-voltage line supplying electricity to the plant.