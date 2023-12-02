'They Are Marked For Death...': Israel Preparing To Eliminate Hamas Leaders Worldwide Post Gaza War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war: Even as the world leaders attempt to bring Israel and Hamas back on the negotiating table, Israel is displaying its resolve to eliminate Hamas from the map of the Earth. As per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Israel's intelligence agencies, which are known for their undercover operations, plans to kill Hamas leader across the globe after the war in Gaza endsAlso Read: Israeli strikes Gaza after truce collapse, 136 still held hostage. All you need to knowThe report said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given clear orders to Israel's top spy agencies that Hamas leaders living in countries like Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar, etc. must not be spared and every member of the terrorist group must be brought to justice for the brutal terror attack against Israel on 7 October which killed more than 1,400 Israeli citizens development comes as Israeli intelligence has gained some reputation for its undercover operations in foreign countries against the enemies of Israel. The operations have often been the subject of Hollywood movies and various books where stories of undercover Israeli officers are depicted while they are on missions. However, world leaders have condemned such undercover actions of Israel and assassinations the country carries out on foreign soil.'Marked for death'The decision displays the fading patience level of Israel as the country refrained from targeting Palestinian militants associated with Hamas to prevent the emergence of diplomatic crises. Nations such as Qatar, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, and Turkey have offered a degree of protection to Hamas, an organization officially recognized as a terrorist group by the United States.“I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as per Wall Street Journal.“They are marked for death,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.“The struggle is worldwide, both the terrorists in Gaza and those who fly in expensive planes.”The developing strategies represent a continuation of Israel's conflict in Gaza and mirror its determination to prevent Hamas from becoming a significant threat to Israel in the future's onslaught in Gaza continuesIsrael Defence Forces (IDF) are continuing their onslaught against Hamas targets in Gaza after the talks to extend the truce collapsed. The renewed fighting led to heavy bombardments around the eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza which killed more than 200 people since Friday while more than 600 are injured.



