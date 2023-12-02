Jay Dehmalo, Renowned Boxing Coach And Security Expert, Leaves A Lasting Legacy In The Ring And Beyond

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ohio, US, 2nd December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In a career spanning over three decades, Jay Dehmalo, also known as Jay D'mallo and Jay Dimalo, has emerged as a prominent figure in the world of boxing. Currently, he lends his expertise to the training programs at Title Boxing in Westlake, Ohio, alongside esteemed colleagues such as Wilkins Santiago. Dehmalo's journey in boxing traces back to the 1980s when he trained out of Johnny Tocco's gym in Las Vegas, under the guidance of Jake Luce from Erie, Pennsylvania. Under the alias Jay D'mallo, he not only made his mark in the ring but also contributed significantly to the careers of heavyweight champions Trevor Berbick and Bonecrusher Smith as a sparring partner.







In addition to his illustrious boxing career, Jay Dehmalo has also showcased his security expertise in notable positions. From 1987 to 1989, he served as a personal security escort for iconic figures such as Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, and George Steinbrenner during their stays at the Diplomat Hotel in Miami, Florida. His role involved ensuring the safety and well-being of these high-profile individuals, a testament to his professionalism and trustworthiness. His adept handling of security responsibilities established him as a trusted guardian for prominent personalities, earning him respect within the industry.

From 1990 to 1992, Dehmalo took on the role of Chief Security for Carnival Cruise Lines out of San Juan, Puerto Rico. His responsibilities included providing security for passengers, and he had the honor of escorting and ensuring the safety of Kathy Lee Gifford during her voyages with Carnival Cruise Lines. In this capacity, Dehmalo's leadership contributed to the overall security and well-being of cruise-goers, emphasizing his adaptability and commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all travelers.

Jay Dehmalo's diverse career trajectory reflects not only his proficiency in boxing but also his commitment to safeguarding others and contributing positively to the communities he serves. His legacy continues to inspire aspiring boxers, security professionals, and those dedicated to making a difference in the world. Dehmalo's impact extends beyond the realms of sports and security, symbolizing resilience, dedication, and the transformative power of individuals who strive to leave a lasting and positive mark on the world around them.

Dehmalo's dedication to the sport is further exemplified by his involvement with Johnny Tocco, the legendary coach who trained Sonny Liston, forever etched in history for his iconic bout against Muhammad Ali. Dehmalo's commitment to boxing extends beyond the boundaries of the ring, showcasing a multifaceted career that includes his role as a case officer in a high-profile legal matter. His involvement led to the conviction and deportation of John Demanyuk, notorious as“Ivan the Terrible,” a convicted Holocaust criminal.

Beyond his contributions to the boxing community, Dehmalo has been a steadfast supporter of charitable causes. His monthly donations to St. Jude's in Cleveland, Ohio, underscore his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. As a US Army veteran, Dehmalo's dedication to service extends to various organizations, including EX-Boxers, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2260 in Westlake, Ohio, and TWS. Through these affiliations, he continues to exemplify a profound sense of duty, ensuring his influence extends beyond the ring and into the hearts of those he serves.

Dehmalo's impressive legacy is not confined to the boxing ring. His professional boxing record of 5 wins and 3 losses between 1985 and 1986 speaks to his prowess as an athlete. However, it is his commitment to community service, security expertise, and involvement in prestigious events like the international boxing hall of fame induction ceremony in Canastota, New York, in 2022 that truly sets him apart. This multifaceted approach defines Dehmalo as a well-rounded individual, whose impact extends far beyond the boundaries of his athletic achievements. Dehmalo's journey serves as a reminder of the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and passion. Whether in sports or security, his legacy continues to inspire individuals to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the world around them.