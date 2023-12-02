QCS Discusses Diagnoses, Treatments At Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) opened the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 yesterday at Ritz Carlton Doha.

The conference opened in the presence of H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health. Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of the QCS, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the congress in preventing and overcoming the gastrointestinal cancers.

He said,“We are delighted to organise this international conference to fight the challenges of cancer, especially gastrointestinal cancers. I hope that this conference will help in exchange of ideas among the delegates and other participants and will help raise more awareness among the community about the ways to fight the disease.

“This Congress is held with expectations that incidence rates are to increase from roughly 18 per 100,000 to 34 per 100,000 by 2030, according to the Qatar National Cancer Registry - Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

“During the conference we will sign an agreement with Oman Cancer Society for collaboration between both the organisations in the fight against cancer.

“Moreover, I am happy to announce that Ghanim Al Muftah, the renowned Qatari philanthropist and entrepreneur will be the ambassador of Qatar Cancer Society hereafter,” added, Sheikh Khalid.

The opening session was moderated by Professor Harald Rosen, Head of Faculty for Surgical Oncology at the Sigmund Freud University in Vienna and Dr. Hassan Al Thani, Head of Trauma and Vascular Surgery Sections and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Hamad Medical Corporation. At the opening session Dr. Mohammed Abunada, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Surgical Services and Chairman of Surgery at Hamad Medical Corporation spoke about the topic“Surgical Management of Primary Colorectal Cancer.”

Dr. Abunada highlighted that Colorectal cancers is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer accounting for 2nd most common cancer death.

The congress has attracted prominent experts from a number of countries such as the United States of America, Austria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan, in addition to the participation of a number of entities from Qatar such as the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

The International Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2023, a platform that unites clinicians, researchers, academics, and industry professionals from Qatar, the Gulf region and the world in the field of gastrointestinal oncology.

This congress will provide a multidisciplinary forum for discussions and presentations on the latest developments, cutting-edge research, new therapies, and future trends in the field of gastrointestinal cancers.

The second day of the conference will discuss various types of gastrointestinal cancers and highlight the latest developments in the treatment of these cancers.

It will also highlight the ways for early diagnose and measures to prevent the disease. The Congress will conclude today with a set of recommendations .