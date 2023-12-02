Mutual Trust Bank Signs Deal With Dgepay Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Mutual Trust Bank Ltd partnered with DGePay Services Ltd, a white label merchant acquirer as well as a payment system operator licensed by the Bangladesh Bank.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB and Rashed Mahmud, Managing Director and CEO of DGePay, signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's corporate head office in the capital.

This alliance will enable customers to access a nationwide merchant platform for seamless transactions and empower them to make Bangla QR payments while offering merchants the ability to accept payments.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division from MTB, Syed Javed Iqbal, Director and Muhammad H Kafi, Chief Operating Officer from of DGePay were also present on the occasion, among others.