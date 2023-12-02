War Update: 84 Military Clashes Take Place On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched two missile strikes and 30 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 71 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On December 1, 2023, Russian occupiers launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used two Kh-59 guided missiles and 23 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted one enemy missile and 18 combat drones.

The enemy launched air strikes on the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and the Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted assault actions near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry. Ukrainian warriors repelled eight enemy attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 21 enemy attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders

continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, but Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions to the south of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made eight unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the west of Verbove. Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian invaders, and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile units have hit three Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and five ammunition depots.