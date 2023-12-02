(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Delight in unforgettable Festive Season at Grand Millennium Al Wahda in the Centre of Abu Dhabi







Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (December 1, 2023) – Discover the heart of festivities at Grand Millennium Al Wahda, the luxury five-star hotel in the centre of Abu Dhabi, connected to Al Wahda Mall. Delight in a magical festive season with Grand Millennium Al Wahda special events, activities and culinary experiences to create lasting memories for you and your loved ones.



Christmas tree lighting

Spend a special evening with family and friends as the hotel lights up the Christmas tree at the festive season kick off. Guests will adore live entertainment, a visit from Santa Claus and enjoy an array of sweet and savoury treats such as homemade cookies, flavoured milkshake and surprise giveaways for the kids.

December 8th I 6pm



Festive to go

Spend more time with family and friends and savour hassle-free traditional festive dinners. The hotel offers several mouth-watering options to choose from this season with varieties of favourite trimmings. Enjoy a perfectly roasted turkey at the comfort of your home

and pre-order at least 48-hours in advance. Orders must be collected from 90° Centigrade.



Traditional Turkey

AED 550 for 4 to 6 people I AED 900 for 8 to 10 people I AED 1,320 for 12 to 14 people



Roast Rib-Eye

AED 650 for 4 to 6 people I AED 1,100 for 8 to 10 people I AED 1,400 for 12 to 14 people



Rack of Lamb

AED 500 for 4 to 6 people I AED 900 for 8 to 10 people



Salmon fillet

AED 460 for salmon fillet for 4 to 6 people I AED 500 for salmon en croute for 4 to 6 people



Beef Wellington

AED 475 for 4 to 6 people



Beef prime rib eye

AED 650 for 4 to 6 people I AED 1,100 for 8 to 10 people I AED 1,400 for 12 to 14 people



Festive specials at 90° Centigrade

Throughout this festive season, indulge yourself with an irresistible variety of gastronomic holiday delights and beverages especially prepared with love and you in mind.

90° Centigrade I December 18, 2023 - January 7, 2024 I 6:30am to 11pm



Jumper night party at Porters

Any guest arriving in a jumper will receive a complimentary drink. Enjoy the night with special live entertainment and don't miss the chance to win prizes for the best costumes!

16th December - 6pm onwards Al a Carte special



Christmas Eve at Layali Shahrazad

Gather family and friends and delight in an array of festive delicacies with an extensive buffet at Layali Shahrazad. Christmas Eve dinner will be extra special this year with Santa Claus and giveaways for kids.



AED 199 per person inclusive of soft beverages

Kids below 12 years enjoy 50% off and below 5 years eat for free

AED 299 per person inclusive of house beverages

AED 329 per person inclusive of premium beverages

Layali Shahrazad I December 24 I 7pm to 11pm



Live carvery station at Porters

Feel the festive vibes at Porters while enjoying the live carvery station and unlimited select drinks perfectly complemented by live entertainment.

AED 125 per person inclusive of soft beverages

AED 199 per person inclusive of house beverages

Porters I December 24 I 5pm to 8pm



Christmas day brunch

Make it a memorable Christmas with family and friends at Porters English Pub which will feature an extensive buffet of festive culinary delights including roasted turkey, steamship round of beef, and live cooking stations. The entertainer will be playing an array of seasonal melodies, creating the perfect setting for Christmas brunch. A dedicated area for kids activities will also be available.

AED 199 per person inclusive of soft beverages

AED 250 per person inclusive of house beverages

AED 299 per person inclusive of premium house beverages

Porters English Pub I December 25 I 12pm to 4pm



Layali Shahrazad New Year's Eve dinner

Layali Shahrazad is the perfect place to get together with the people who matter most in your life and make it a night to remember. From traditional to new, the restaurant has everything you need to make your celebration extraordinary.

Enjoy free entrance to Porters and 31 Bar & Lounge for new year's entertainment and countdown upon purchase of Layali New Year's Eve dinner package.



AED 350 per person inclusive of soft beverage

Kids below 12 years enjoy 50% off and below 5 years eat for free

AED 450 per person inclusive of standard/house beverage

AED 499 per person inclusive of premium beverage

8pm until countdown



Porters all white party

Porters is going all out for this new year celebration. An eventful evening with a focus on entertainment and mouth-watering signature dishes. Dance to the tunes of the live band & DJ throughout the night and toast to new beginnings at Porters English Pub, we can't think of a better place to see and be seen in 2024!



Entrance fee including 2 selected beverages - AED 120 per person

Three course set menu with bubbly I 7pm to midnight AED 450 per person Porters English Pub I December 31 I 7pm until closing



All White Costume Contest

1st prize: A stay at Grand Millennium Al Wahda with breakfast for 2

2nd prize: 60 minutes spa treatment for 2 at Zayna Spa

3rd prize: AED 250 F&B voucher



Hangover brunch

AED 199 per person with soft beverages

AED 249 per person with house beverages

AED 249 per person with premium beverages

Delicious food with selected unlimited drinks and live entertainment

01 Jan - Porters - Hungover Brunch - 1pm - 5pm



Orthodox Christmas

06th January - Al Wahda Restaurant 01st floor - Orthodox Christmas Eve Dinner 7pm - 11pm - AED 175

07th January - Al Wahda Restaurant 01st floor - Orthodox Christmas Day Lunch 1pm - 4pm - AED 175



Private events and outside catering

Let us take care of your culinary needs as you get ready to showcase a spectacular event for your family, friends or colleagues. Our experienced banqueting team will create a bespoke festive season package just for you.

Starting from AED 150 per person I Minimum of 30 persons



Festive season wellness offers

Treat yourself or a loved one to two hour festive season glow treatment at Zayna Spa.

60 minutes Swedish aroma massage, 30 minutes choice of scrub with 30 minutes complimentary massage.

AED 670 per person

Gift vouchers are also available for purchase



Stay and dine

Enjoy a comfortable stay in one of the homely deluxe rooms and indulge in one of these inclusions: Christmas Eve dinner at Layali Shahrazad including unlimited soft beverages.

Christmas day lunch at Layali Shahrazad including unlimited soft beverages

New Year's Eve dinner at 31 Bar with free flow of beverages and a buffet breakfast on the first morning of 2024!



Christmas package starts from AED 690 including breakfast and lunch or dinner for single occupancy and AED 950 including breakfast and lunch or dinner for double occupancy.



New Year's Eve package starts from AED 840 including breakfast and dinner for single occupancy and AED 1090 including breakfast and dinner for double occupancy.



All prices shown are in UAE Dirhams and are inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees & taxes.



Grand Millennium Al Wahda is one of the largest hotels in Abu Dhabi with 840 rooms, luxury suites and fully serviced apartments offering spectacular views of the capital and the nearby attractions. The hotel is conveniently located near the international airport, bus station, and in close proximity to many local attractions such as the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Nahyan Stadium and within easy reach to Heritage Village, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.





