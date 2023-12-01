Mesis Celebrates Third Annual Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School, Abu Hamour branch,(Mesis) celebrated its third annual day with the theme, 'Mesis Tranquil – The White Dove,' symbolising peace, unity and harmony. The overarching message revolved around the imperative need for global peace.

The evening began with a recitation from the Holy Qur'an, followed by choir and welcome dance. Indian embassy first secretary Sachin Dinkar Shankpal was the chief guest and Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar's senior associate for pre-medical education Dr Marco Ameduri was the guest of honour.

They were felicitated by MES Indian School officiating president Najeeb K P, general secretary Hazmal Ismail, principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and other dignitaries. Mesis principal Pramila Kannan presented the annual report highlighting the school's achievements and milestones.

The evening further unfolded with the prize distribution ceremony. The dignitaries released doves and white balloons to show solidarity with world peace. Students presented indigenous dances of different countries. The finale featured a mash-up dance performance by students of all grades. The evening came to a conclusion with the national anthems of Qatar and India.

MENAFN01122023000067011011ID1107524288