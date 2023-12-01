MES Indian School Quiz Team Wins Second Place

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MES Indian School quiz team secured second position in the inter-school Quiz Competition Season-3 'Insijamu Qatar -2023' conducted for the students of Classes VII to IX at Rajagiri Public School, recently.

A total of twelve schools participated in the preliminary rounds and five teams were selected for the final round. The MES team comprised Shaikh Affan (IX H), Amina Shahal (IX L) and Shreya S Venkitaraman (VIII L). Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the winners. The quiz team was monitored by Jahfar Niyas, co-ordinator of Social Science and Qatar History. The students were accompanied by quiz in charge Randeer K K and Anu K S.

MENAFN01122023000067011011ID1107524287