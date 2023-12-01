-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MES Indian School Quiz Team Wins Second Place


12/1/2023 11:02:51 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MES Indian School quiz team secured second position in the inter-school Quiz Competition Season-3 'Insijamu Qatar -2023' conducted for the students of Classes VII to IX at Rajagiri Public School, recently.
A total of twelve schools participated in the preliminary rounds and five teams were selected for the final round. The MES team comprised Shaikh Affan (IX H), Amina Shahal (IX L) and Shreya S Venkitaraman (VIII L). Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the winners. The quiz team was monitored by Jahfar Niyas, co-ordinator of Social Science and Qatar History. The students were accompanied by quiz in charge Randeer K K and Anu K S.

MENAFN01122023000067011011ID1107524287

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search