Why Is Teaching As A Profession Losing Its Sheen?

Teachers are not just educators; they are nation builders. The impact of a teacher extends far beyond the confines of the classroom. They mold the character, instill values, and impart knowledge that serves as the foundation for a thriving society. It is through education that innovation, critical thinking, and civic responsibility are nurtured. The influence of a dedicated and passionate teacher can resonate throughout a student's life, shaping their perspectives and influencing their choices. As such, the importance of the teaching profession cannot be overstated-it is the linchpin that holds the fabric of a progressive society together.

The Current State of Teaching

Regrettably, the teaching profession is often relegated to a fallback option, chosen out of compulsion rather than genuine passion. Economic constraints, societal pressures, and a lack of recognition contribute to the decline in the desirability of teaching as a

career . This trend results in a workforce that lacks the enthusiasm and commitment necessary to cultivate a vibrant learning environment. The consequences are evident in the quality of education, which is compromised when teaching becomes a mere means of livelihood rather than a calling.

A groundbreaking study commissioned by the

Varkey Foundation

has investigated the societal standing of educators across 35 nations. The Global Teacher Status Index, conducted in collaboration with Populus and researchers from the UK's National Institute of Economic and Social Research, surveyed 35,000 individuals and an additional 5,500 teachers to gauge their perspectives on the teaching profession. Through asking participants to assess their esteem for teachers relative to other occupations, the researchers constructed an index reflecting the social status of teachers. Released in 2018, these findings constitute the most extensive examination of worldwide teacher respect to date.

Among 14 key professions, classroom teachers found themselves towards the lower end of the rankings, with primary and secondary school teachers holding the 10th and 11th positions in the hierarchy of professional respect, respectively. This placed them above occupations such as web designers, social workers, and librarians. School leaders secured the 4th position overall, trailing behind doctors, lawyers, and engineers. The research also highlighted the dynamic nature of teacher social status, noting a moderate increase in respect for teachers from 2013, when the Varkey Foundation initially presented global polling on this matter.

The Domino Effect on Education Quality

When teaching is pursued as a fallback option, the domino effect on education quality is inevitable. A disinterested teacher is unlikely to inspire students or ignite a love for learning. The lack of passion translates into uninspired lesson plans, minimal engagement with students, and a dearth of innovative teaching methodologies. As a result, students perceive education as a chore rather than an opportunity for personal and intellectual growth. The consequence is a generation that lacks the skills and knowledge needed to drive the nation forward.

Elevating Teaching to a Preferred Profession

To reverse this trend, it is imperative to elevate teaching to the status of a preferred profession. This transformation begins with societal attitudes towards the teaching profession. Recognizing and appreciating the vital role teachers play in nation-building is crucial. Governments, educational institutions, and communities must collaborate to implement policies and initiatives that restore the prestige of teaching.

Financial incentives, professional development opportunities, and avenues for career advancement should be made readily available to teachers. Competitive salaries, especially for those who excel in their field, can attract top-tier talent to the teaching profession. This not only rewards teachers for their dedication but also signals to society that teaching is a respected and valued career.

Furthermore, there is a need for comprehensive teacher training programs that emphasize not only subject matter expertise but also pedagogical skills, communication, and emotional intelligence. A well-prepared teacher is better equipped to navigate the challenges of the classroom, fostering a positive and stimulating learning environment.

Student, the Ultimate Victim

I have studied in Kashmir throughout my educational career. In the classrooms of Kashmir, I have often sensed a disquieting truth – the person standing at the front of the room, imparting knowledge, in many of the cases has not been there by choice. Many teachers, in a surprising admission themselves, confess that teaching was not their primary career path but rather a fallback option, chosen because other endeavors did not materialize as planned.

The impact of this realization is profound. When an individual embraces teaching merely as a second-choice profession, it becomes challenging for them to wholeheartedly invest in the role. Teaching, often regarded as the mother of all professions, demands passion, dedication, and a genuine commitment to nurturing the minds of the future. When educators are there by chance rather than choice, the essence of teaching is compromised.

A profession embraced reluctantly is unlikely to receive the devotion and effort it requires. Teaching is not just a job; it is a calling that shapes the destiny of nations. Teachers are the architects of a country's intellectual foundation, and their influence extends far beyond the confines of the classroom. They play a pivotal role in molding the next generation of doctors, engineers, artists, and leaders.

A nation blessed with dedicated and passionate teachers reaps the benefits in every sector. A teacher who is in the profession by choice brings a unique energy and commitment that transcends the curriculum. Conversely, a system populated by teachers who settled for the profession inadvertently jeopardizes the very foundation of education.

In Kashmir, as in any other region, fostering a culture that attracts individuals to teaching as a genuine vocation is crucial. It is not merely about filling positions; it is about cultivating a cadre of educators who understand the transformative power they hold. For a nation to thrive, it needs teachers who are not just by chance but by choice, embodying the spirit of true nation builders.

Changing the Narrative

Changing the narrative surrounding teaching requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. Media, popular culture, and educational institutions should collaborate to portray teachers as influencers, mentors, and catalysts for societal progress. Highlighting success stories within the teaching profession can inspire others to pursue a career in education with passion and purpose.

Moreover, parents and communities must recognize the impact teachers have on their children's lives and actively support educational initiatives. A collective understanding of the symbiotic relationship between quality education and national progress can shift societal perceptions and make teaching an aspirational profession.

Conclusion

To ensure a bright and prosperous future, it is essential to restore the allure of teaching as a preferred profession. This transformation requires a shift in societal attitudes, policy reforms, and a commitment to valuing and investing in educators. By attracting the best and brightest minds to the teaching profession, we can create a ripple effect that transcends generations, fostering a society built on knowledge, innovation, and a shared commitment to progress. Teachers are indeed the architects of the future, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they have the recognition, support, and resources needed to fulfill his crucial role.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a Kashmir based columnist. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]

