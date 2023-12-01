Football Team Of Kyrgyzstan Drops One Position In FIFA Ranking

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 98th place in
the FIFA ranking. The updated list was posted on the website of the
International Federation, Azernews reports, citing
24 News Agency.
The team dropped one position.
There are 211 teams in the ranking. The top five are Argentina,
France, England, Belgium and Brazil.
The Kyrgyzstan's team played two games in the qualifying round
for the 2026 World Cup in November. Kyrgyzstanis defeated Oman and
lost to Malaysia.
The women's football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 128th position
out of 188.
