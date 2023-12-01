War Update: 67 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-seven military clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile units have hit three Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and five ammunition depots.

Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 17 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 46 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Russian occupiers launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used two Kh-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted one enemy missile and eight combat drones.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and the Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted assault actions near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry. Ukrainian warriors repelled seven enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Hostre, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made 10 unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and to the west of Verbove. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian artillery strikes affected the Kherson region's Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine