Three-Day EV Expo Kicks Off In Pune Today

in

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

from

December 1 to 3.

The exhibition will showcase latest innovations, eco-friendly transportation solutions and visionary initiatives in the electric vehicle industry.

As per reports, the expo is expected to witness a participation of around 200 companies showcasing 3,000 products, along with 30 product launches.

The event is supported by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Skill Council for Green Jobs and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

It is also being supported by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

