Investornewsbreaks Noblecon19 To Take The Spotlight At Florida Atlantic University

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) and Florida Atlantic University previously announced that NobleCon19 – Noble's 19th Annual Small Cap Investor Conference – will be held at the University's College of Business Executive Education facility, Dec. 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida. The entire 52,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will transform into NobleCon19, with each presentation room accommodating investors, in tiered seating with personal monitors, high-definition cameras, full-room microphones and three large screens. Full webcasting capabilities will offer the most technologically advanced conference environment on the circuit. Attendees will experience similarly equipped rooms for panel presentations, private breakouts and meetings, and in large gathering spaces, both indoors and out.“I can't think of a better way to expose our students to the importance of emerging growth companies than to have 100-plus executive teams in the halls of our campus,” said Daniel Gropper, dean of FAU's College of Business.

About Noble Capital Markets Inc.

Noble Capital Markets was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 39 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, visit .

IBN