Azerbaijani Finance Minister Ushers In Upcoming Priority Directions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's
macroeconomic and budgetary stability in 2024 and later years loom
as a top priority, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He made the remarks during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship, which was debating the state budget for 2024.
The Minister stated that supporting the Great Return program to
Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian captivity is one of the
top objectives, as is increasing defense capabilities.
"In addition, draft budget also took into consideration
implementation of reforms in the social, scientific and educational
spheres as priority," he said.
The state budget of Azerbaijan will have 34.17 billion manat
($20.1 billion) in revenues and 36.76 billion manat ($21.6 billion)
in expenditures (including centralized revenues of nearly 33.4
billion manat ($19.6 billion); local revenues of 773.1 million
manat ($454.8 million); centralized expenditures of 35.98 billion
manat ($21.2 billion); and local expenditures of 782.45 million
manat ($460.26 million).
