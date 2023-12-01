Azerbaijani Finance Minister Ushers In Upcoming Priority Directions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's macroeconomic and budgetary stability in 2024 and later years loom as a top priority, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, which was debating the state budget for 2024.

The Minister stated that supporting the Great Return program to Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian captivity is one of the top objectives, as is increasing defense capabilities.

"In addition, draft budget also took into consideration implementation of reforms in the social, scientific and educational spheres as priority," he said.

The state budget of Azerbaijan will have 34.17 billion manat ($20.1 billion) in revenues and 36.76 billion manat ($21.6 billion) in expenditures (including centralized revenues of nearly 33.4 billion manat ($19.6 billion); local revenues of 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million); centralized expenditures of 35.98 billion manat ($21.2 billion); and local expenditures of 782.45 million manat ($460.26 million).

