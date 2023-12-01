Doha Set To Host Season-Ending WTT Finals Men 2023 Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed Qatar as a host nation of the 2023 WTT Finals Men tournament, which will be held in Doha from January 3 to 5, 2024.

The event will bring together world champions and top seeded names.

Doha was the first city to host a World Table Tennis event in 2021 and is proud to continue its track record of delivering world-class WTT events.

Fans around the world can look forward to witnessing intense rallies, breath-taking talent, and unparalleled displays of sportsmanship as the world's best table tennis players compete for the winner's prize of $40,000.

The two best male players in the world, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin will be joined by countrymen Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, Brazil's Hugo Calderano and France's Felix Lebrun as the first players to secure their berth in the men's singles competition.

Fan/Wang will also line-up in doubles alongside the World No. 1 men's doubles pair of Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon as well as Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami.

With nine singles and five doubles berths remaining, all eyes will be on WTT Champions Frankfurt and WTT Contender Taiyuan in the coming weeks, as players fight to earn crucial world rankings points and secure their place on the plane to Doha.

While the conclusion of WTT Finals Men Doha marks the end of the WTT Series 2023 season, fans will not have to wait long for more World Table Tennis action with Doha also set to play host to the 2024 season-opening events with WTT Star Contender Doha 2024 and WTT Contender Doha 2024 to take place from 8-13 and 14-20 January respectively.