J&K LG Promotes IP Facilitation Centre To Help Msmes, Startups File Iprs

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jammu, Dec 1 (KNN) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that IP facilitation centre in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will provide handholding to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups in filing IPRs and assist innovators in registration process.

He highlighted the Intellectual Property Rights' critical role in fostering innovation and economic growth.

Inaugurating the two-day national-level intellectual property rights conclave“IP yatra”, he lauded the MSME Ministry and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for creating awareness about Intellectual property rights.

“I consider Intellectual properties as a catalyst for the progress of J&K,” he said.

“We are developing a robust research & development and legal framework for its protection and IP facilitation centre will provide handholding to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, Startups in filing IPRs and assist innovators in registration process,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)