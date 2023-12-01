Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 1,280 Russian Troops Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to December 1, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 330,040 Russian invaders, 1,280 of them in the last day.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
Also, as of December 1, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5,564 (+13) main battle tanks, 10,372 (+32) armored combat vehicles, 7,931 (+22) artillery systems, 912 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 602 (+2) air defense systems, 323 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,976 (+22) unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, 1,567 (+0) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,399 (+38) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 1,137 (+13) special equipment of the Russian Federation.
As reported, 82 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders over the past day.
