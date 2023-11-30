Industrial Producer Price Index Declines By 4.54% In First 10 Month Of 2023 - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Industrial Producer Price Index dropped by 4.54 per cent in the first 10 months of 2023, amounting to 135.61 points compared with 142.06 points in the same period of 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) revealed on Thursday.

The DoS said that the decline is a result of a 5.57 per cent decrease in the transformative industries price index and a 1.83 per cent drop in the price index of electricity, while the extractive industries price index went up by 3.69 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The producer prices index for October of 2023 decreased by 2.37 per cent, reaching 138.22 points compared with 141.58 during the same month of 2022, the DoS added.

The main contributors to the monthly drop were the prices of transformative industries which went down by 1.76 per cent, and extractive industries that declined by 13.43 per cent, while the electricity prices went up by 5.57 per cent.



The General Industrial Production Quantities Index went up by 1.07 per cent in October 2023, reaching 138.22 points against 136.76 points in September 2023, according to DoS figures cited by Petra.

The monthly increase between September and October 2023 was attributed to the increase of prices of transformative industries by 0.82, extractive industries by 1.68 per cent and electricity by 3.94 per cent.