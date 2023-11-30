Defence Minister Holds Talks With Turkish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah met with Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler at the headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern, led by the military co-operation between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of National Defence of Turkiye expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to Qatar's role in reaching a temporary ceasefire, allowing the medical and humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The meeting was attended by HE Qatari Military Attache to the Republic of Turkiye Brigadier General Mohammed bin Rashed al-Shahwani, HE Commander of Al Zaeem Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Attiya, Air Academy Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Abdullah al-Dosari, and several senior officials from both sides.

This visit comes as part of the mutual visits and historical and close relations that bind the two fraternal countries. In addition, 2023 will form 50 years since establishing the diplomatic relations between the two sides. (QNA)

