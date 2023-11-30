Ukraine Shares Its Experience In Energy Security With All Leading Countries - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine shares its experience in energy security with all the leading countries of the world.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine at a meeting with students of three Mykolaiv higher education institutions, Ukrinform reports.

"Last year, after the missile attacks on Ukraine's energy system, we realized how strong we are, and at the same time how weak our system is in general. We were not prepared for a missile war. But no one could have been properly prepared for this, not a single country in the world. That is why today we share our experience, our approach to energy security with all the leading countries of the world that help us," the President noted.

According to him, Ukraine's partners are studying the need to ensure decentralization of the energy sector and the security of strategic energy resources and facilities.

Zelensky emphasized that the issue of national security will be a priority for Ukraine in the coming years.

"Whether we are in NATO or not, we must do everything possible to ensure that our national security is at the highest level. We are adapting to NATO standards, implementing them, but we are also developing our own standards as a country going through a war," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, in early November, the President enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On Additional Measures to Strengthen the Sustainability of the Energy System and Prepare the National Economy for the Autumn-Winter Period of 2023/24".

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to ensure full funding for projects to protect critical infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to work on reducing the consumption of natural gas by thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, as well as to develop and approve a list of standard schemes and methods of backup power supply for critical infrastructure facilities.

Local state administrations are instructed to analyze the potential and resources of the region to maximize the use and production of alternative fuels, update regional strategies to increase the use of distributed generation, alternative energy sources and energy efficiency, ensure safety and sustainability of critical infrastructure that ensures the vital activity of communities, and prepare critical infrastructure connection points for the use of backup power supply schemes.