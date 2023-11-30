-->


Israel Releases 30 Palestinian Prisoners


11/30/2023 7:23:35 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Israel released, on Friday, 30 Palestinian prisoners as part of a swap deal with the Hamas movement, including 7 women and 23 minors.
Earlier Hamas movement has released 8 Israelis, in addition to the two Russian nationals whom were released on Wednesday.
The number of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails reached 7,500, including 72 women and 250 minors.

