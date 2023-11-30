Nxtwave Awarded The Startup Spotlight Award By T-Hub

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 30th November 2023: NxtWave, the pioneering upskilling platform for software careers, has been honored with the "Startup Spotlight Award of the Year" during the 8th Foundation Day celebration of T-Hub, a premier innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad.



This recognition carried deep meaning for NxtWave, representing the culmination of three years of innovation in education. It reflects the passion, resilience, and steadfast commitment of the company's exceptional team, united in their mission to empower the youth of Bharat and create a positive impact in the lives of millions of Indian students.



Acknowledged for establishing itself as India's largest 4.0 Tech Community, Mr. Sashank Gujjula, Co-founder & Head of Customer Experience at NxtWave, graciously accepted the award on behalf of the organization. The ceremony took place in the distinguished presence of industry luminaries, including Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder of Cyient, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, Mr. Mahankali Srinivasa Rao, CEO of T-Hubs, and Mr. Raj N, Founder of Zaggle.



Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Sashank Gujjula, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Experience, NxtWave stated,“We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of our journey. At NxtWave, we're on a mission to create 1 million new-age developers a year and accelerate India on its journey to becoming a technology powerhouse. This recognition from T-Hub will further fuel our passion to keep building a stronger community of students where they become aware of opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution and build relevant skills to seize them.”



NxtWave has been committed to empower the youth with the industry-relevant tech skills, underpinned by its signature CCBP 4.0 programs, to drive India's digital transformation. By seamlessly connecting industry-ready candidates with top-tier companies, NxtWave continues to cater the ever-increasing talent demand in India's burgeoning IT sector.





About NxtWave: Founded by alumni of premier Indian institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad – Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave is on a mission to create India's largest online employability platform for tech careers. NxtWave offers vernacular, asynchronous, and online cohort-based training programs in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals. Over the past couple of years, NxtWave has facilitated the hiring of thousands of its learners by more than 1500 companies, ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants.

