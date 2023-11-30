Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway To Be Fully Operational Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line is planned to be put into
full operation next year, Azernews reports, citing
Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Economy, and Sustainable Development
Minister Levan Davitashvili.
He emphasised that the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is an
integral part of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and that
effective cooperation is being carried out with Azerbaijan in order
to ensure its full-scale operation.
"We have completed almost 90 percent of all works on the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars new railway line. We have extremely good
cooperation with our colleagues in the Ministry of Transport in
Azerbaijan. Therefore, we have decided to fully focus on
construction activities at this time. At the moment, things are
going very well; there is good progress. I hope the project will be
completed very soon. Currently, we have full coordination with all
the relevant parties, and I think we will complete the work early
next year as we focus on the construction activities and the
construction work. After that, the BTK will be a fully functional
railway line.
We have had pilot transports through this corridor. However, we
have now taken the decision to fully focus on infrastructure
activities to complete the track, and we are working towards the
full-scale operation of this new railway line. This road is an
integral part of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor. Therefore, I
believe that next year we will be able to receive important cargoes
from Southeast Asia and transport them to Western countries, as
well as vice versa. This is very good progress."
Levan Davitashvili stressed that the new "Silk Road" customs
checkpoint to be put into operation between Georgia and Azerbaijan
will be an important contribution to the development of the
international transport corridors of the two countries.
"Azerbaijan and Georgia - we will not separate. We need to have
the simplest transportation of goods and services, and of course,
procedures. We need to simplify procedures. That is why we are
building this highly efficient platform for goods' transit and
communication. Also, customs services are very important.
Therefore, I think that this will be another contribution to the
trade corridors between Georgia and Azerbaijan."
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107515703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.