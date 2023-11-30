Tongxin Micro Making A Splash At TRUSTECH, And Unveiling The World's First Esim Solution Tailored For Smart POS Systems...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- November 28th marks the grand opening of TRUSTECH 2023 in Paris, France. Tongxin Micro, an industry-leading semiconductor solution provider, makes an impressive debut, showcasing its technological advancements in identity recognition, telecommunications, and financial payments.

In the realm of identity recognition, Tongxin Micro brings its document chip solutions in compliance with international ICAO standards that boast the highest security levels globally, catering to such applications as seafarer's passport and official passport. In telecommunications, a full array of products and terminal applications are displayed, including standard SIM, SWP-SIM, digital car keys based on SWP-SIM, and eSIM wearable devices. In the payment sector, Tongxin Micro's innovative payment technologies draw significant attention, ranging from chip applications in payment IC cards, display cards, fingerprint cards, and e-CNY hardware wallets, to MCU chips for safety-critical products, such as POS, online identity authentication, IoT SE, and biometric identification.

In addition, John Zou, EVP of Tongxin Micro, shares the world's first eSIM solution tailored for smart POS systems at the Innovation Stage. He expresses that, "Currently, smart POS systems require to switch among multiple SIM cards to connect to different networks, which is a tedious and unsafe process, and thus compromising business service efficiency and user experience. Our solution, designed with the world-class security chips in an embedded manner, features high information security. It enables online activation of eSIM, allowing the switch between different carriers freely to save deployment costs. This solution comes with wafer-level personalization services, saving significant board-level space, and we can also provide customized one-stop solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers both at home and abroad.” To date, this solution has been adopted by several well-known terminal device manufacturers.

Bearing its mission of achieving more intelligent, more convenient, and more secure digital experience in mind, Tongxin Micro has deepened its footprint in the fields of automotive electronics and smart chip. The company is steadily accelerating its global expansion, with business spanning over twenty countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Americas, and Africa. Tongxin Micro looks forward to continuously creating more competitive new technologies and solutions for global customers, and jointly forging ahead for a brighter future in digital economy.

For more information:

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink