Baku Hosts Int'l Conference To Commemorate Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. In honor of the
75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an
international conference titled "Human Rights: The 75th Baku
Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address
Global and National Challenges" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.
The conference is being held jointly by the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN
Office in the country, and the Azerbaijani Bar Association.
The event includes representatives of government agencies,
international organizations, and civil society institutions.
Will be updated
