Inmerge Summit Reflecting Vitality Of Innovation In Region - Trendyol CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The InMerge
Innovation Summit in Baku symbolizes the importance of innovations
in the present and future for both Azerbaijan and the region as a
whole, Trendyol Group CEO Erdem Inan said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"Trendyol began as a fashion company, and we are now attempting
to transform ourselves into a global technology company. All of
these have been significant advancements. We had to push ourselves
to do things differently than we were used to. We expanded in
Azerbaijan through a strategic cooperation alliance with Pasha
Holding, which was one of those big steps," he stated.
Customers were purchasing on the Trendyol platform even before
the company began operations in Azerbaijan, he added, but the
company's goal was to bring together both Azerbaijani and Turkish
suppliers and customers to create a digital bridge between the two
countries.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
