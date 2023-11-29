Palestine Embassy In Bahrain Holds Exhibition On Palestinians' Sufferings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enzi

MANAMA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Coinciding with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Palestine Embassy to Bahrain organized on Wednesday a photography exhibition embodying the sufferings of the Gazans and the destruction occurred in the Strip due to the devastating Israeli occupation war.

Inaugurated by Palestinian Ambassador Taha Abdel Qadir and in the presence of the ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Bahrain, the exhibition comes in coincidence with another one held at the UN headquarters in New York. (end) kna