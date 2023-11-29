PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra on November 30 via video conferencing.

This initiative will provide drones to Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to utilize this technology for livelihood assistance.



Aa per reports, 15,000 drones will be distributed to women SHGs in the course of the next three years.



PM Modi on Thursday will also interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an initiative undertaken across the country, aims to target the saturation of flagship government schemes, ensuring that the benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a timely manner.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.



Furthermore, he will also launch a nationwide program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000.

Both initiatives mark the fulfillment of promises made by the Prime Minister earlier this year. The Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra and the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of women and citizens across the country.

(KNN Bureau)