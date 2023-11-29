Azerbaijani Parliament Responds To Statement By Armenian Speaker

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's MIlli Majlis (Parliament) has commented on the
statement of the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan,
dated November 28, Azernews reports.
“On November 28, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen
Simonyan once again distorted the existing realities in the region
and made statements that are far from the mark. Not only does this
interview of the speaker of the Armenian parliament clearly
demonstrate that the Armenian leadership is queuing up for another
'absurd statement', but it is also evidence of their endeavours to
be constantly on the radar of their foreign patrons. It is simply
impossible to give any other explanation for these last
statements,” the Azerbaijani parliament said.
“Simonyan is trying to disguise his“dream” of erasing the fact
of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation of the internationally
recognised territories of Azerbaijan from memory and removing this
dark stain upon the history of Armenia from the agenda of the
international community.
It would be good if Simonyan spoke about the future and, while
doing so, apologised for the fact that more than 1 million
Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs were expelled from their
native lands due to the ethnic cleansing policy pursued by Armenia,
as well as for the Khojaly Genocide and the destruction of 9 towns
and hundreds of villages during the occupation.
The statements of the speaker of parliament of monoethnic
Armenia, who destroyed hundreds of artefacts of the Azerbaijani
historical, cultural, and religious heritage during the occupation,
as well as in the territory of Armenia, renamed the monuments and
population centres, and wrote a false history regarding Azerbaijan,
where different ethnic groups coexist amicably and peacefully and
their historical and cultural heritage are protected at the state
level, expose his true face.
Simonyan's primitive reasoning to give a legal tone to the fact
that the 7 villages of Gazakh district and of Karki still remain
under Armenian occupation and to accuse Azerbaijan of occupation is
nothing but a manifestation of an unhealthy mindset.
It is a clear fact how accustomed the Armenian leadership has
become to repeating their fictions about Azerbaijan 'preparing for
war' and 'rejecting the peace negotiations'-fictions aimed at
deceiving the international community. We would like to remind
Simonyan once again that it was Azerbaijan, after the 44-day war,
that initiated the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia based on
the principles of international law. Over the past three years,
Armenia has been trying to use its political and military
provocations to attempt to block the peace process.
Now, there is a historic chance for the establishment of
long-term peace in the region. Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared
its preparedness for peace with Armenia on the basis of respect for
both countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty. And at such
a moment, Armenia is trying to drag out the negotiations by
delaying for a long time its response to Azerbaijan's proposals
regarding the text of the peace treaty.
We reiterate that Azerbaijan is an advocate of solid peace in
the region and supports the normalisation of relations with Armenia
as well as the signing of a peace treaty. We believe that now there
are ample opportunities for signing the peace treaty. Therefore, we
call on the Armenian side to refrain from such statements that are
provocative and far from the truth and make its contribution to
peace,” the parliament added.
