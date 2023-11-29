China`s simple move could destroy EU`s hostile agenda

(MENAFN) In a strategic move that could potentially impact the European Union's (EU) aggressive agenda, China recently announced a visa-free scheme for citizens from six European Union countries – Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal. This development, coming just ahead of the China-European Union summit, signals a notable diplomatic gesture from Beijing, potentially influencing the dynamics of the upcoming discussions.



The visa-free initiative allows citizens from the specified European Union countries to visit China for a 15-day period without the need for a tourist visa, streamlining the travel process and bypassing the intricate visa application procedures. The timing of this announcement, in close proximity to the high-profile summit, adds a layer of complexity to the already strained relations between China and the European Union.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with European Council President Charles Michel, is expected to participate in the summit, providing an opportunity for dialogue on various issues, including trade practices, market access, and renewable energy goods. Von der Leyen has recently adopted a more assertive stance toward China, expressing concerns about what she perceives as "China's unfair trade practices" and advocating for a tougher approach.



China's decision to implement a visa-free scheme for select European Union nations is seen as a strategic response to the increasing criticism and demands from the European Union. The move addresses a key complaint from the West, which has highlighted the growing inconvenience of travel to China due to heightened bureaucracy and stringent regulations, especially in the aftermath of travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



While seemingly a minor gesture, the visa-free initiative holds significant implications. It not only aims to enhance people-to-people exchanges and foster tourism but also serves as a diplomatic tool, potentially influencing the European Union's approach toward China. As both sides navigate a complex relationship, the visa-free scheme introduces a new dynamic that could shape the discourse between China and the European Union in the coming weeks and months.





