Eight Enemy Shahed Drones Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 29, 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed eight enemy Shahed-type loitering munitions over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Shahed-type drones were downed in the Pavlohrad, Novomoskovsk, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro districts,” Lysak wrote.

Additionally, last night Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on November 28, 2023, eighty-seven combat engagements occurred on the front , according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.