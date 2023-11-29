KU Alumni Association Announces December Jayhawk Pet Of The Month

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hutchinson, Kansas Nov 28, 2023 (Issuewire )

The University of Kansas Alumni Association (the sole guardian of alumni records for The University of Kansas and 347,681 active alumni); has recognized a 2-year-old adopted rescue sheltie, Winston Hinton, as their December 2023 Kansas Jayhawk Pet of the Month .

Pet of the Month is presented in partnership with the KU Alumni Association pet insurance provider, MetLife Pet Insurance , via The Alumni Insurance Program.

The award marks the 2nd time the KU Alumni Association (whose mission is to build lifelong relationships that strengthen the University of Kansas and the legacy of excellence embodied by its students, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends); has bestowed this Prestigious Honor to Winston – having first been recognized in May 2022, when Winston was just turning 4-months old.

Winston is a Kansas Jayhawk for life, and certifiably KU's Biggest Fan & Spokesdog! He is now tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer & Legendary Kansas Men's Basketball Head Coach, Bill Self; with two National KU Championships!

Like his KU Alumni Member humans, Michael & Tonya Hinton; Winston is proud to represent both The University of Kansas and the State of Kansas! Rock Chalk!

About the Shetland Sheepdog Breed [Recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 1911]:

The Shetland Sheepdog, also known as the Sheltie, is an extremely intelligent, quick, and obedient herder from Scotland's remote and rugged Shetland Islands. Shelties bear a strong family resemblance to their bigger cousin, the Collie. The Shetland Sheepdog is a small, active, and agile herding dog standing between 13 and 16 inches at the shoulder. The long coat is harsh and straight, with a dense undercoat, and comes in black, blue merle, and sable, with white markings. The coat, along with a long, wedge-shaped head; small, three-quarter erect ears; and deep-chested, level-backed torso, give Shelties the look of a Collie in miniature. Shelties are easy trainers and world-class competitors in obedience, agility, and herding trials. They are sensitive and affectionate family dogs. Shelties like to bark and tend to be reserved toward strangers.