Ministry Changes Fish Auction Timings At Umm Salal Central Market

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced a change in the timing of fish auctions at the Umm Salal Central Market, moving them from the morning to evening (on a trial basis).



The time for holding fish and seafood auctions in Umm Salal Central Market has been approved to be during the period after the Maghrib prayer (after sunset).

This decision aligns with the Ministry's commitment to facilitating consumer access to fish and seafood at reasonable prices while also offering fishermen the chance to boost their sales during peak demand.