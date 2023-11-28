USD/JPY Forecast: Dips To Open Week Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) On Monday, the US dollar exhibited an initial surge against the Japanese yen, only to subsequently display a degree of indecision. It is pertinent to highlight that the trading landscape is currently hovering around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, which appears somewhat stagnant. The market has experienced a steep upward trajectory for an extended period, suggesting that the current phase might be an adjustment, with some of the market's excesses being corrected.

It is essential to consider the broader monetary context, particularly the Bank of Japan's continued lenient monetary policy stance. Meanwhile, traders are actively deciphering the potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's policy.

A temporary halt in policy tightening by the Fed could offer a brief respite from the US dollar's robustness. However, it's important to recognize that recent pullbacks in the dollar's strength are relatively minor when viewed against the backdrop of the market's long-term sentiment. This perspective underscores the need for caution in attempting to short the market. Despite recent negative trends, a significant reversal in the overall trend is not yet evident.

A critical point of focus is the ¥147.80 level. This threshold is likely to maintain its significance, and any approach towards this zone warrants scrutiny for potential rebound signals. Such a rebound could potentially lay the groundwork for a "double bottom" pattern, especially within the context of a broader upward trend Banks Still Drive Markets

Considering these dynamics, my strategy revolves around seeking opportunities to buy on dips rather than committing fully at once. The market is poised to find support at lower levels, presenting viable entry points for gradually building a position. Additionally, it's worth noting the attractive returns available at the end of each day in the form of swap, attributable to the interest rate differential between the US and Japan. This factor adds an appealing dimension to holding positions in this currency pair, further reinforcing the strategy of capitalizing on temporary market dips.

In the end, while the US dollar's recent performance against the Japanese yen shows signs of fluctuation, the broader market trend and monetary policy landscape suggest a cautious approach focused on identifying buying opportunities at lower levels. The potential for a rebound near key support levels, coupled with the benefits of swap returns, presents a compelling case for a strategic and measured engagement in this currency market.

