Qatar, China Officials Review Military Cooperation


11/28/2023 4:40:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit yesterday met Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jing Jianfeng, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, and reviewed military cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces.

