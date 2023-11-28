Former CNBC Asia Presenter Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Counselling Platform For Singapore Executives

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 November 2023 - A former co-host of CNBC Asia's top-rated morning program "Squawk Box," has announced the launch of a new Singapore-based, online counselling platform that focuses exclusively on the needs of executives, entrepreneurs and other professionals.





Lisa Oake , founder and CEO of ExecutiveCounselling, says the company aims to reduce the stigma many professionals feel about seeking mental and emotional support.



"While therapy has become more socially acceptable since the pandemic, there is still a reluctance among senior executives to seek counselling," said Oake. "Many high-achieving clients have spent their lives being successful and handling immense amounts of pressure on their own. It's often difficult to recognize themselves as being a nuanced human being who sometimes needs the support of a trained therapist," she added.



"We want to complement the executive coaching industry by offering mental health support to clients struggling with issues like anxiety, addiction, divorce, perfectionism, depression or deep-seated imposter syndrome," said Oake. "Executive counselling can be used in conjunction with coaching to help clients find inner peace and succeed at life."



Sessions at ExecutiveCounselling are conducted by highly-trained, Singapore-registered therapists who have a deep understanding of the business world.



Oake became interested in the mental and emotional well-being of executives during her sixteen years as a news presenter at CNBC Asia in Singapore.



"In the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, I was invited to conduct the first interview granted to a foreign journalist during that period with the president of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. While we were filming in the presidential palace, his eyes suddenly filled up with tears and he was struggling to continue," said Oake. "In that moment, I realised that people leading countries, companies and teams are human beings like anyone else. They also have moments of feeling sad and overwhelmed even though it is not always evident to those around them."



Oake went on to complete a Master of Counselling degree and now specialises in supporting professionals at all stages of their careers. "It's our goal to make counselling for professionals as common, convenient and easily accessible as executive coaching," she said.



ExecutiveCounselling offers online counselling , couples therapy and coaching to professionals at all stages of their career.



For more information on ExecutiveCounselling and its services, please visit .







