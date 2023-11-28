(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA)

1903 -- Britain's Viceroy in India, Lord George Curzon arrived in State of Kuwait and was received by Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah on board of Lord Curzon's ship. The reception ceremony featured some 620 service members as well as large crowds.

1915 -- The seventh ruler of Kuwait Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, also known as Mubarak Al-Kabeer, passed away at the age of 73 after ruling the country for 19 years.

1962 -- Two students and two policemen were injured during a rally by students during a visit by Algerian activist Jamilah Bu Heirad.

1973 -- Livestock Transport and Trading Company was established with KD eight-million capital. The company was listed at Kuwait stock exchange in 1984.

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree on establishment of the Fund for Future Generations with 10 percent of State's revenue to be deposited in the fund as of the fiscal year 1976-77. The sums were to be invested by Kuwait Investment Authority. Also, 50 percent of State's reserves were to be deposited into fund accounts immediately as the law came into effect.

1990 -- UN Security Council issued Resolution 677 condemning Iraq's attempts to change Kuwait's demographic status and called on the UN Secretary General to keep Kuwaiti population records to make sure no Iraqis would claim themselves as legal residents after the country liberation.

1997 -- Ministry of Interior changed the name of the Police Academy to be Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences in recognition of services of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem.

2005 -- Kuwait hosted the 13th Union of Arab Chemists meetings and became the first Gulf state to act as host since union's establishment 30 years ago.

2009 -- Kuwaiti Para-athlete Hamed Wabdan won the table tennis gold medal in an international para-athletics competition held in India.

2010 -- Dar Salwa Tanker arrived to Ahmadi Seaport. The high-tech tanker, which could transport 318,000 tons of oil, was amongst the first batch of tankers aimed at upgrading the fleet of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC).

2011 -- Amiri decree issued accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2012 -- UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon named Kuwait's Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq as his special envoy for humanitarian affairs in Kuwait.

2017 -- Executive Council of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) unanimously approve Kuwait's status as observer in the council.

2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital. The hospital consists of five main towers built on an area of 220,000 square meters. The whole facility was built on an area of 725,000 square meters and it has 1,168 beds. (end) gta