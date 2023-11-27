Defense Ministry, U.S. Embassy Agree To Strengthen Joint Arms Control

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine have agreed to expand arms end-use monitoring, which includes regular inventories, joint physical inspections with partners, and special inspections.

"The Ministry of Defense will now provide additional transparency regarding the storage and use of foreign weapons. Certain types of missiles, launchers, UAVs, and night vision devices transferred by American partners require careful monitoring and special storage conditions," reads the statement posted on the ministry's website .

To fulfill the task, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation signed a joint concept, initiated by the ministry.

"All countries that provide us with weapons will be sure that these weapons will not fall into the wrong hands, that they are controlled exclusively by the government, and that they are used in a legal manner. For its part, Ukraine is doing its best for this. It's time to strengthen the reputation of our country by turning it into an initiator and a model of transparency and accountability," said Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed plans for bilateral cooperation, as well as ways and directions of further U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: Defense Ministry