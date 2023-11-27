Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2 In Gaza Begins Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 staff in the southern Gaza Strip started taking in patients and visitors to provide them with the necessary medical and therapeutic services."The hospital was built in accordance with royal orders to satisfy the needs of the people of Gaza," the hospital's commander said.He went on to say that the facility, which will supplement the existing hospital in Gaza, will help to ease the suffering of the people of the Strip during these tough times.He further added that the hospital, thanks to the efficiency of its specialized medical staff, is considered a distinguished medical center in light of the sector's hospitals suffering from a severe shortage of medical services, as it is equipped with the latest and best technologies and devices from various medical specialties to complement Jordan's historical role towards the Palestinian brothers.He emphasized that the Jordanian Field Hospital and its medical administration took it upon themselves to send a humanitarian message to the people of Gaza while also providing the best medical quality."The hospital and its staff will try to ensure that the people of Gaza have access to all necessary medical treatments," the hospital's commander underlined.The people of Gaza, for their part, expressed gratitude for Jordan's honorable positions toward the Palestinian people and for Jordan's continued role in supporting the Palestinian cause under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, pleading with God Almighty to preserve Jordan's leadership, people, and army.The hospital has emergency, general internal medicine, intensive care (ICU), men's, women's, and prematurity departments, as well as obstetrics and gynecology, a laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, and sterilization rooms, as well as 41 beds and two operating rooms for performing urgent surgical operations.